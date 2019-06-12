ACB searches officials for disproportionate assets

Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Wednesday carried out searches on the properties of officials across the State. The searches are being carried out over allegations of disproportionate assets of the officials.

The officials who are being searched include Kallappa M Hosamani, Chemistry professor, Karnataka University Dharwad (KUD), Uday D Chabbi, Assitant Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Joida subdivision, Uttara Kannada and Mahadevappa, Assistant Engineer, Mines and Geology Department, Mangalore.

According to ACB, officials are carrying out searches at Kallappa and his relatives' residences at Srinagar and Gulgunjikoppa in Dharwad. He had earlier served as the registrar of KUD.

Similarly, searches are being carried out on the residences of Uday in Belagavi, Dandeli and his two offices. Mahadevappa's houses at Siddehalli in Bengaluru, Kadripade in Dakshina Kannada and Kanivehalli in Chitradurga district and his office. More details awaited.