Accused in robbery case attempts to kill himself in Bengaluru

A 34-year-old man, who was arrested in a robbery case, allegedly tried to kill himself by consuming toilet cleaner (phenyl) at Rajagopal Nagar police station, a week ago.

The police saw Syed Abrar consuming phenyl and rushed him to a nearby hospital. The arrested has recovered and has been remanded in judicial custody.

Abrar, a resident of Thanisandra Main Road, was caught by the police in a robbery case on January 22. He and his associate had robbed a gold chain from Swetha B R, 28, in Sanjeevini Nagar of Hegganahalli Cross on December 14, 2022.

On January 22, at around 11 am, Abrar told police that he wanted to relieve himself. They took him to a toilet by putting the handcuff. A woman labourer, who had cleaned the toilet, had forgotten to take the toilet cleaner after cleaning. Abrar noticed the phenyl bottle and started to consume it. The police, who were watching from outside, rushed and took the bottle from him. But, Abrar had consumed a little of the cleaning agent. So, the police rushed him to a private hospital.

Rajagopal Nagar police have registered a case against him for suicide attempt. A senior officer said a few accused persons use such tactics to avoid police recovering the robbed/stolen property and investigate them thoroughly.