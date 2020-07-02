ACP, inspector among 12 cops infected by coronavirus

The novel coronavirus continues to spread among city cops, with an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), an inspector and 10 lower-ranked officers testing positive

The offices and police stations where the cops work have been sealed. The ACP heads the Chickpet subdivision while the inspector is from the Kamakshipalya police station. Both were admitted to the hospital on Wednesday morning after testing positive on the previous night.

The ACP’s office has been fumigated and sealed while staff working with him have been quarantined. The Kamakshipalya police station will be sealed on Thursday and the staff have given swab samples for testing.

Infected constables

A constable from KP Agrahara and another with the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) working in the Lokayukta’s office in Bengaluru have tested positive for Covid-19, so did three other KSRP constables, a constable working at the office of DCP (West), a constable from Upparpet, a head constable working as a writer in the same police station and an assistant writer.

Also infected was a head constable from the HAL police station. All the primary and secondary contacts of the cops have been traced and quarantined.