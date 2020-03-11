Action against Bengaluru schools for not shutting down classes up to Class 5: S Suresh Kumar

Despite strict instructions from the Karnataka State Department of Public Instructions to suspend classes up to Class 5 indefinitely, some schools in Bengaluru urban are still functioning in violation.

Taking this seriously, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has directed the principal secretary to get a report on schools that are not following the orders and initiate action against them.

Speaking to media about it during his visit to an examination centre where second-year PUC exams are going on Suresh Kumar said on Tuesday said, "There are some schools functioning despite directions from the government to close down. Action will be initiated against such schools."

The department issued an order to close down schools for classes up to Class 5 after a few persons in the city tested positive for Coronavirus, which causes Covid-19. The measure was taken following the experts' view that younger children are more vulnerable to such virus attacks.