Action soon against zonal violations

The local body will soon resume the drive against commercial establishments operating in residential areas.

It would prioritise the drive on areas where the establishments are in larger number. Accordingly, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will begin the drive in the eastern and western areas.

Nearly half of the 8,493 notices issued to the commercial establishments are located in the east, where 3,500 trading firms operate. Most of those commercial establishments are located in places like Banaswadi, KG Halli, Kammanahalli, Indiranagar, HBR Layout and Thippasandra.

The west zone consisting of several core neighbourhoods in the city have 2100 commercial establishments to which notice has been issued. Areas like Sadashivanagar, Malleswaram and Gayathrinagar house a large number of firms in the zone.

While the BBMP has closed down 715 establishments out of 8,493, it still has to shut 7,778. It hopes that the closure drive in the two zones will spread awareness to the other segments to ensure complete closure of the commercial entities.

“Priority will be given to the east and west zones, where there’re large number of commercial establishments so that entities in other areas would voluntarily close,” said BBMP’s chief health officer (public) Dr Manoranjan Hegade.

“Once we’re done with issues relating to dengue, we’ll begin the closure,” Hegade informed.