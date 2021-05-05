Activate ward panels, war rooms: Open letter to CM

To combat the “extremely serious” Covid situation in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, 67 concerned citizen groups and individuals have written an open letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, seeking the activation of ward committees, clarity in triage protocol, ward-level war rooms and more.

Ward-level war rooms, the letter says, are meant “for local triage to quickly identify cases for home isolation or isolation at Covid Care Centres. This will reduce the load on the hospitals. Primary Health Centres (PHCs) can be upgraded to support them.”

The letter also sought a single number for all needs. The number of lines should be scaled up to meet the need. “It should be attended by trained triage volunteers or professionals. Inform callers requesting beds how long they are likely to be in the queue,” the groups suggested.

Quick processing of test results is another key demand. “Ensure that test results reach ward-level triage rooms quickly so the information can be passed on to patients immediately. Delay in getting test results is worsening the problem as patients are getting impatient and may also inadvertently infect others around them.”

Covid Care Centres at the ward/panchayat level for those from marginalised communities unable to isolate themselves at home; clarity in triage protocol accessible to all through BBMP website; and mobile testing units in slums and low-income neighbourhoods with a nodal officer in each slum are among other demands.

Activating ward/panchayat committees and their disaster management cells is another demand strongly articulated by the groups. This would help local awareness drives, vaccination and as the situation unfolds, in distribution of ration and food as needed. Ward panels could also support frontline workers with transport, protective gears and food.

Helplines inaccessible

The groups said multiple helplines were often hard to get through.

“Numbers include 1912, 108, zonal numbers, oxygen helpline etc. If people get 108 first, they take an ICU even if it is not required, since HDU beds/oxygen are harder to get.”

Information leads floating around online (Twitter and WhatsApp messages) are often not valid, leading to frustration, the groups noted. “Volunteers or family members of patients are unable to get quick, ready-to-use information.”

Besides, people were not getting any medical service without BU (Bengaluru Urban) number. “The time taken from SRF number to BU number on average is five days.”

On relief support, the groups said they were getting distress calls from daily wage workers and vulnerable communities. “Children are in a vulnerable situation if all family members are hospitalised.”