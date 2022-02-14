Activist seeks Vidhana Soudha road for personal use

Does a private person or agency have the right to exclusively use a public road? That's the question an activist has asked of the BBMP, referring to the KSCA's exclusive use of a side street that links MG Road with Cubbon Road in the heart of Bengaluru.

Going a step further, Marilingegowda Mali Patil has sought permission to keep the road in front of the Vidhana Soudha for his personal use. The activist made the extraordinary request in a letter to the BBMP, flagging its apparent double standards.

83rd Street, located behind the eastern end of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and the Mahatma Gandhi Park, was given to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in 2016 for setting up a check post and security gate. It was only a temporary arrangement, a BBMP source insisted. But over the years, cricket's governing body in the state cut off public access to the side street, which is now used as a parking lot by "influential" people. A manual barrier controls access to it. Security guards are also posted there.

"Roads are public property and no private entity has the right to block public access to it," Patil said.

The BBMP reportedly ignored his initial complaints about 83rd Street, but his request about using the Vidhana Soudha road caught the authorities off guard. They didn't have an answer as to why a public road was turned into an access-controlled parking lot.

"BBMP officials did admit that the road was given to the KSCA on a temporary basis. But they didn't bother to take it back. When roads are meant for public use and citizens are paying taxes, how can the civic body deny public entry to the road for six years," Patil asked.

Caught in a pincer, municipal officials have now served a notice on the KSCA seeking an explanation.

A senior BBMP official said: "It's true that we have issued a notice to the KSCA about the road. We have even received a reply from the KSCA stating they have been using it with permission from the BBMP. But since the earlier permission was given on a temporary basis, we are going to issue another notice to the KSCA asking it to clear the road and allow public entry."

A KSCA official confirmed the BBMP notice and said a reply would be submitted soon.

