Actor Chetan gets bail

The actor’s lawyer filed a bail application in the 32nd ACMM court

  • Mar 24 2023, 03:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 05:11 ist
A local court in Bengaluru has released Kannada actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa on bail, two days after he was arrested for tweeting that “Hindutva is built on lies”.

The ‘Aa Dinagalu’ star was arrested for “hurting religious sentiments” by the Seshadripuram police on March 21 following a complaint by Shivakumar, convener of Bajrang Dal’s Bengaluru North unit. A court later remanded him in 14 days’ judicial custody.

The actor’s lawyer filed a bail application in the 32nd ACMM court. Judge J Latha released him on bail on a Rs 25,000 personal bond and ordered him to cooperate with the investigation.

