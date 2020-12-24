Actress Ragini Dwivedi shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital

The Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi, accused in a drug peddling case and lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Thursday morning on account of severe back pain.

Jail authorities confirmed to DH that Ragini was shifted to the hospital around 10 am today. A senior officer said the actress was undergoing treatment in the jail's hospital ward for the past few days.

She had complained of severe pain on Wednesday, after which doctors recommended to send her to Sanjay Gandhi hospital for higher treatment as the jail's hospital ward is limited in its resources.

The officer said that after treating Ragini, the doctors will decide whether she should be admitted for further treatment, or if she should be sent back to jail with some prescriptions. If she wishes to get admitted to a private hospital, she needs permission from the concerned court, the officer added.

Ragini was arrested by Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths in September in connection with the Sandalwood drug peddling case registered at Cottonpet police station. The CCB had conducted a search in her house and had seized contrabands. She is currently under judicial custody. Her bail petition was rejected in High Court and her petition will be heard in the Supreme Court in the first week of January 2021.

Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani, who was also arrested in the case, recently got bail on medical grounds.