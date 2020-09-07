Actress Ragini Dwivedi's police custody extended by five days

Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi's police custody has been extended for five days. She will be grilled by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials till Friday.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said, "Ragini was produced before the court. On our request, the court has granted five days of police custody." Ragini was arrested on September 4, after the CCB officials conducted a search in her house by taking permission from the court.

According to a senior officer, Ragini was earlier taken into police custody for three days which ended today. "We requested the first ACMM court to grant her police custody for 10 days, but the court has given her custody for five days," the officer said.

Through the public prosecutor, the CCB officials informed the court that Ragini didn't cooperate for the investigation in the last three days. She complained of health issues and also remained quiet for the questions asked by the investigating officers.

So, they sought the extension of her custody. The police also informed the court that the other accused persons have revealed many things about Ragini's role in the drug scandal, so they need more time to interrogate her. The police are yet to arrest few more accused persons mentioned in their FIR registered at Cottonpet police station.

Before producing Ragini before the court via video conference, two women police inspectors interrogated her for more than two hours.

On the other hand, the bail petition applied by the advocates of Ragini will be taken back as the Ragini family members have changed the advocate. According to advocate Sudharshan who had applied for bail petition said, "The family has officially communicated to us to retire from the case."

According to police sources, the family has decided to appoint a Mumbai-based advocate and again submit the bail petition in the court.