Adjacent houses damaged in Bengaluru building collapse

The collapse of three-storey building, despite not resulting in injuries or casualties, inflicted severe structural damage to adjoining houses.

Local citizens said the vibration of the collapse caused cracks on the walls and damages to doors and windows to adjacent buildings.

Sangeetha, who stays in the adjoining house, said: "We notices cracks on their walls. The showcase in our house faced the wall of the collapsed building and is now broken. We have also spotted cracks in other rooms. We are yet to examine the extent of damage."

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel were summoned to search for and rescue residents who could have been trapped. Sniffer dogs were also pressed into service.

“We did a quick search of the spot,” said NDRF Assistant Commandant J Senthil Kumar. “The building appeared quite old and had no pillars. Noticing new bricks in one section, the owner may have renovated the building recently, which could have overloaded the structure.”

