Advancing monsoon soaks city limits

The showers the city witnessed after a gap of almost a week brought down the temperature on Sunday. There were three tree falls but no casualty or damages were reported.

The central part of the city saw heavy rain which started at around 1.45 am and continued till 4 pm. While the northern parts of Bengaluru witnessed rain in the morning, areas in south Bengaluru received heavy rain for at least two hours post noon.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), HAL Airport recorded highest rainfall with 28 mm followed by H Gollahalli in south Bengaluru with 27.5 mm and Byalalu with 26.5 mm until 7.30 pm on Sunday.

The rainfall resulted in huge traffic congestion on major roads such as the Mysuru Road, MG Road and Nayandahalli Main Road among others.

Most of the roads under the metro line witnessed slow traffic movement due to two-wheelers taking shelter from the rain under the bridge.

Although, no complaints on waterlogging were reported, MG Road, Church Street, Lalbagh Road and Koramangala 80 feet Road witnessed water overflowing onto the streets for some time.

A few underpasses saw slower traffic movement as the motorists had to pass through slowly due to rain water consuming time to escape through the gutter meshes in KR Circle, Le Meridian, KG Halli and Cauvery Junction underpasses.

However, according to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), no serious damages were registered in its control room apart from the three uprooted trees.

The three complaints of tree fall were from Vannarpet, Mission Road in Subbaiah

Circle and Mysore Bank Circle.