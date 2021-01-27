Aero India 2021: KIA announces partial closure of commercial operations from Jan 30 to Feb 5

To ensure the safety of flight displays at the Aero India 2021, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will partially suspend commercial operations between January 30 and February 5. The biennial international aerospace exposition is scheduled to be held from February 3 to 5 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station.

Commercial flight operations will be halted at KIA during the aerial display times for both rehearsals and the actual airshow. KIA will also be a standby as the diversionary airport for flying displays during the days of practice and the main show.

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), a spokesperson said, is working with airlines and the Indian Air Force (IAF) to ensure minimal disruption to the existing schedule during the reduced operating hours.

To avoid passenger inconvenience, the respective airlines will share timely communication on the change in airport operations and the revised flight timings during the Aero India show.

Ancillary support such as airport taxis and bus services will be aligned to accommodate the anticipated increase in passenger traffic. Information on airport operations will be made available on the BIAL website (www.bengaluruairport.com). Passengers have been advised to check with the respective airlines on the status of their flights.

Besides the partial closure, BIAL will have a presence at the airshow, showcasing the DigiYatra project. This is a facial recognition solution for seamless, hassle-free, and paperless journeys from kerbside to airside.