Aero India 2023: Four-day vehicular restrictions from February 14

Police issued temporary traffic measures for vehicles attending Aero India from February 14 to 17.

Vehicles coming from the east side of the city can reach the ADVA parking via KR Puram, Nagasandra, Thanisandra, Narayanapur, Telecom Layout, Jakkur, Yelahanka bypass, Allalasandra flyover, Major Unnikrishnan Junction, Nagenahalli Gate and Gantiganahalli.

To reach the domestic parking area, they can drive through Hennur Cross, Bagalur Layout, Razak Palya and Hunasamaranahalli.

From the west side, vehicles can drive through Goraguntepalya, BEL Circle, Gangamma Circle and Unnikrishnan Junction and continue on Doddaballapur Road to reach ADVA parking.

To reach the domestic parking area, they must take a right at Rajanukunte after Major Unnikrishnan Junction, and drive through Addiganahalli and MVIT Cross to reach Hunasamaranahalli.

From the south side, vehicles must drive from Mysuru Road, Nayandahalli and Chandra Layout to reach Goraguntepalya, then continue through BEL Circle to Gantiganahalli to reach the ADVA parking. To reach the domestic parking, they must drive through the same route to Doddaballapur Road, then continue to Hunasamaranahalli through Rajanukunte and MVIT Circle.

Members of the public visiting Aero India can use the parking facility on GKVK and Jakkur campuses.

Parking of all vehicles is prohibited on both sides of the road:

1. Nagenahalli Gate to the Ambience Dhabha Cross connecting to Ballari Road.

2. Mehkri Circle to Devanahalli of Ballari Road.

3. Goraguntepalya to Hennur Junction (Outer Ring Road).

4. REVA College junction to Bagalur Cross on Bagalur Main Road.

5. Nagavara Junction to Bagalur Junction via Thanisandra Main Road.