Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers and a view from afar

As Aero India 2023 opened for public on Thursday, the excitement over a spectacular show in the skies was also marred by some shoddy entry-gate management.

Thousands were at the Indian Air Force Station in Yelahanka for the first of the two public-viewing days. The skyward-pointed cell phone was the stock visual from the display viewing areas, where the take-offs and air manoeuvres found loud cheers. The day doubled as a weekday break for many families, even as some of the visitors complained about the steep prices at the food courts.

The static display zone showcasing aircraft including Rafale, Jaguar Darin, Apache AH-64 and Embraer C-390 Millennium, meanwhile, doubled as a bustling selfie point.

Many who walked in for the forenoon viewing after arriving at the venue in public transport and taxi cabs were directed to other gates. Some of the visitors who complained about a lack of clarity on gate numbers set out on long walks for the alternate entry points, well after the scheduled start of the display. Some were also seen trying to hire auto-rickshaws to get to the stipulated gates.

Then, there were others who managed to view the show free. Less than a kilometre from the entry gate is a muddy, elevated patch which, over the past few years, has emerged as a hub to witness the metal birds in flight, without the formality of entry tickets.

Crowding into this short, lakeside stretch of land (about 200 metres) were hundreds of people, accompanied by family and friends, as vendors selling ice creams, popcorn, soft drinks and toys made a quick business of it. People sat by the lake, under the shade of trees, munching on snacks, their eyes devouring the air show.

Most present, including the vendors, cited high ticket prices – Rs 1,000 for access to the aerial display viewing area (ADVA) and Rs 2,500 for the exhibition area and ADVA area – as the main reason for the huge crowd at this location.

People with modest incomes cannot afford such expensive tickets, said Faqiruddin, a toy seller from Hosakote. “I met a couple with a child, who came all the way from Raichur, spent some time here, and went back,” he added. Even with the high ticket price, there are complaints of poor management and inconveniences for the visitors, argued Ravi Jeet Singh, a Jharkhand native.