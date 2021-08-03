African's custodial death sparks flash protest, police lathi-charge

The death of a Congolese national in police custody on Monday sparked a flash protest by a group of Africans outside the JC Nagar police station in northern Bengaluru.

But things soon got out of hand, and police lathi-charged the nearly 40 protesters.

Citizens of various African nations arrived at the police station after learning about the death of Joan alias Joel Shindani Malu, 27.

Joel lived in Hennur, East Bengaluru, and was reportedly caught peddling drugs late on Sunday night, according to police. He died at a hospital in JC Nagar where he was taken after he complained of chest pain.

The protesters disputed the police version. Speaking to reporters, one of them claimed that policemen had visited Joel’s house in Hennur and demanded money. When he refused to pay, they injected something into his body and forcibly took him away before killing him, the person said.

Also read: Congolese man detained in Bengaluru drug case dies

When senior officers arrived at the police station around 4 pm to talk to the protestors, the latter created a scene. Some of the protesters pushed an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and attacked a sub-inspector. One of the protesters allegedly abused a policewoman.

In order to Dharmender Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), ordered a lathi-charge on the protesters. The ensuing melee resulted in injuries to a few Africans and four policemen. The protesters scattered on Nandidurga Road and caused a ruckus for some time.

Police have detained at least 10 Africans over the violence and believe that many of them had consumed drugs. The Africans have been booked for assaulting on-duty police officers and will be subjected to medical tests.