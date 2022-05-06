AFS Equipment Depot gets new officer

AFS Equipment Depot gets new officer

Air Commodore Rajesh Bhandari took over the command of Equipment Depot, Air Force Station, Bengaluru, at a ceremony in Bengaluru on Thursday

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 06 2022, 00:51 ist
  • updated: May 06 2022, 03:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Air Commodore Rajesh Bhandari took over the command of Equipment Depot, Air Force Station, Bengaluru, at a ceremony in Bengaluru on Thursday.

A science graduate from HP University, Shimla, Air Commodore Rajesh Bhandari was commissioned to the Logistics branch of the Indian Air Force on Dec 15, 1990.

During a career spanning more than three decades, Rajesh has served at various premium fighter and helicopter bases as Logistics Officer apart from working at Op Directorate of Air Headquarters. His tenure includes Command of two Logistics Units and Staff Officer to DG Air (Ops) and AOC-in-C, SWAC.

He was also Chief Logistics Officer of Air Force Contingent at United Nation Mission Sudan and Air Force Station, New Delhi. He is alumnus of the College of Defence Management, Hyderabad, and Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi.

The Air Officer holds Masters in Management Studies from Osmania University, MPhil in Public Administration from Punjab University and is pursuing Ph.D. He has been commended by Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief and Chief of Air Staff.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Air Force
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Board toppers in Chhattisgarh to win chopper rides

Board toppers in Chhattisgarh to win chopper rides

70% Indian workers feel burnt out as colleagues quit

70% Indian workers feel burnt out as colleagues quit

Andhra shocker: Family carries boy's body on bike

Andhra shocker: Family carries boy's body on bike

In Pics | Countries with most and least press freedom

In Pics | Countries with most and least press freedom

Record people without enough to eat in 2021: UN

Record people without enough to eat in 2021: UN

 