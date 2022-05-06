AFS Equipment Depot gets new officer

Air Commodore Rajesh Bhandari took over the command of Equipment Depot, Air Force Station, Bengaluru, at a ceremony in Bengaluru on Thursday.

A science graduate from HP University, Shimla, Air Commodore Rajesh Bhandari was commissioned to the Logistics branch of the Indian Air Force on Dec 15, 1990.

During a career spanning more than three decades, Rajesh has served at various premium fighter and helicopter bases as Logistics Officer apart from working at Op Directorate of Air Headquarters. His tenure includes Command of two Logistics Units and Staff Officer to DG Air (Ops) and AOC-in-C, SWAC.

He was also Chief Logistics Officer of Air Force Contingent at United Nation Mission Sudan and Air Force Station, New Delhi. He is alumnus of the College of Defence Management, Hyderabad, and Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi.

The Air Officer holds Masters in Management Studies from Osmania University, MPhil in Public Administration from Punjab University and is pursuing Ph.D. He has been commended by Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief and Chief of Air Staff.