After molesting four-year-old girl, man attacks cops

A man, who allegedly molested a four-year-old girl, was shot at by the police as he attacked them with a sharp weapon when they went to arrest them.

Dinesh (32) attacked the policemen when they went to arrest him near Okalipuram in the city in the wee hours of Monday.

Police inspector Sunil S Naik shot Dinesh in his left leg, injuring him. He was later hospitalised, the police said.

The girl was allegedly molested by Dinesh when she was fast sleeping alongside her parents in the Bengaluru city railway station on Saturday night.

Later in the morning, the girl's father, who was a toy-seller, lodged a complaint with the police.

Acting on a complaint, the police caught the man today. Investigations into his background have begun, the police said.