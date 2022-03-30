After no supply for weeks, Kamaraj Road residents get contaminated water

Residents of Kamaraj Road in the busy Central Business District (CBD) are facing continuous water supply issues.

Water supply to the area was affected for nearly 15 days last month due to civil works, while local residents on Monday complained that the water they are getting was contaminated.

“Just last month, after multiple requests, complaints, and protests, BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) officials visited the area and checked the pipelines. Now, since the last five days, we are receiving contaminated water and are yet again made to run behind the officials,” a local resident said.

Residents also claimed a person had been hospitalised due to the contaminated water and many had dysentery. BWSSB officials, however, maintained that they visited the spot on Saturday and cleaned two pipelines.

“On Saturday, we visited the area and checked the connections. Since it is an old pipeline, there might have been a few faults. We will correct the entire system in the next two-three days,” the official said, adding that they have deployed tankers to supply water to ensure citizens are not inconvenienced.

“We have directed local residents to stop using stored water and have stopped water supply to the area,” clarified an engineer. “Now, we are supplying water through tankers.”