After overnight showers, extremely heavy rainfall to lash Bengaluru

The overnight rains flooded many roads, leading to traffic chaos on many arterial roads on Wednesday morning

Jahnavi R, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 07 2021, 01:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 06:05 ist
The central business district (CBD) received showers towards Wednesday evening, too. Credit: DH Photo/Anup Ragh T

Heavy rainfall pounded many parts of Bengaluru from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. 

Going by the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will receive extremely heavy rainfall for at least two more days. 

Rajajinagar received the most rainfall at 61 mm between the mornings of October 5 and October 6. Many places in Yelahanka, Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura zones received moderate rainfall. 

Chowdeshwari Layout, in the BBMP's Yelahanka Zone, received 49 mm of rainfall, followed by Doddanekkundi, Mahadevapura Zone (46.5 mm).

Also Read | Will restore rain-hit areas, roads in Bengaluru soon: CM Bommai

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) weather monitoring station and Attur, Yelahanka, received 45.5 mm and 42 mm of rainfall, respectively. 

The overnight rains flooded many roads, leading to traffic chaos on many arterial roads on Wednesday morning. While the spell of rain paused by afternoon, the central business district (CBD) received showers towards Wednesday evening, too. 

Earlier this week, the weatherman had stated that due to cyclonic systems in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, Bengaluru and many other places in South Interior Karnataka would receive very heavy rainfall, coupled with thunderstorms and lightning.

