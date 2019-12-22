After POCSO case, minister visits private school

State primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar visited the private unaided school located at Koramangala where a child was assaulted by a teacher and warned of disaffiliating the school if such kind of incidents repeats.

On Saturday morning minister visited the school and also met the mother and grandmother of the children who were assaulted by a teacher. During the visit, he instructed officials of the department that, "no way such instances would be tolerated and legal action should be initiated immediately against the management."

He even instructed the school management to terminate the teacher who indulged in such a crime.

The principal and teacher of a private school in city were booked under POCSO Act and arrested by police. The teacher reportedly hit the student with duster causing head injuries and also threatened the sibling of the child not to report the same at home. They even called parents and told the child was injured while playing.