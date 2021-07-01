After second wave, Bengaluru govt hospitals prepare to resume non-Covid services

As the second wave subsides and hundreds of Covid-19 beds in government centres fall vacant, medical staff and students are anxious to switch to non-Covid duties.

Nevertheless, the Bangalore Medical College and Research Centre (BMCRI) said it is considering restarting non-Covid medical services.

The institute, which is the largest government centre for Covid-19 treatment in Bengaluru, has about 700 beds to treat Covid-19 spread across two centres — the Tower Block and the Trauma Care Centre.

The Trauma Care Centre has not received any new Covid-19 admissions since June 21, while only 87 beds are occupied at BMCRI, including 47 Covid patients.

“Discussions are ongoing to open up the Tower Block with 550 beds to handle non-Covid patients, while the Trauma Care Centre will continue to handle Covid-19 and Covid-19-related ailments,” said Dr C R Jayanthi, BMCRI Director.

She added that Covid-19 fatigue among medical personnel is another factor. “Many of our students have been out of academics for over a year and they are eager to return to orthopaedics, surgeries, etc,” she said.

Although sources said the resumption of regular medical services is set to start in the Tower Block on July 1, Dr Jayanthi said this depends on repair works being carried out at the 150-bedded Trauma Care Centre, which could become BMCRI’s sole Covid-19 treatment facility.

“Having been in continuous operation since April 2020, the Trauma Care Centre has developed plumbing and other infrastructural problems. Those are now being fixed,” explained Dr Deepak S, Special Officer at the Trauma Care Centre.

At the same time, unlike at the end of the first wave, there is no government direction authorising the resumption of non-Covid services.

There is still concern about a surge in cases due to increased public mobility, said Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health).

Akhtar added: “We have to cater to all types of patients and as the number of Covid-19 patients comes down, we keep increasing the number of beds for other ailments. There might not be a formal direction, but it is happening. It is a continuous process. The reshuffling of medical personnel may also happen. It is intimately linked with the type of treatment being given at a particular hospital.”

He gave the example of KC General Hospital, which is treating only three Covid-19 patients.

Akhtar said this hospital could release its Covid-19 beds for non-Covid activities.

Dr B R Vekanteshaiah, Medical Superintendent, KC General Hospital, confirmed these numbers, adding that there are also 30 mucormycosis cases, leaving 97 beds free.