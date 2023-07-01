After surge in pandemic years, admissions at BBMP schools decline

Admissions to BBMP-run schools and colleges have dropped by nearly 23 per cent this academic year, after consistently increasing over the past three years.

During the 2022-23 academic year, nearly 26,000 students were enrolled in these institutions, but the current number has decreased to 20,000. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials are hopeful that there may still be some late admissions as the process remains open until July 30.

Venkata Raju, BBMP Deputy Commissioner (Education), said: "We are confident that there will be late admissions, leading to an increase in numbers."

However, BBMP sources attributed the decline in admissions to inadequate infrastructure and paucity of schoolteachers.

A senior BBMP official pointed at the need for furniture and basic infrastructure to accommodate the growing number of students. “However, new classrooms were constructed only in a few places, and it was evident that the BBMP was struggling to maintain the increase in admissions,” the official said.

The official also highlighted the scarcity of teachers. Out of the approximately 800 teachers employed by the BBMP, around 640 of them are outsourced. Although the BBMP has submitted a proposal to recruit permanent teachers, the Urban Development Department (UDD) is yet to approve it. Many of the current teachers in the BBMP schools were appointed nearly 25 years ago and are now nearing retirement.

In the academic years 2017-18 and 2018-19, around 18,000 students were enrolled in these schools, with numbers gradually increasing to 20,000 by 2019-20 and further to 26,000 by 2022-23.

A senior official suggested that the temporary rise in admissions during the pandemic may have been influenced by financial difficulties faced by people.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath mentioned on Tuesday that the tender to recruit more teachers did not elicit a favourable response, prompting the civic body to continue operating with the existing staff.

He said, "Some teachers were found to be ineligible for the posts, so we have requested the agency to replace them."