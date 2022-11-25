Agarbatti expo opens in Bengaluru 

All India Agarbatti Manufacturing Association launched a three-day 'Agarbatti Expo' in the city on Thursday. Conceptualised around the theme of 'Traditionally Modern', the event was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

It has over 170 exhibitors from across the country and from Vietnam, Indonesia and a few European countries. There are close to 8,000 delegates visiting the landmark expo. A special edition of picture postcards was released by the Department of Post to commemorate this occasion.

The expo has 500 stalls, curated speaker sessions and panel discussions on extensive topics such as future of Indian retail, innovations in packaging and the future of duplex and corrugation, fragrance trends in India and so on.

Speaking on the occasion, Arjun Ranga, President All India Agarbatti Manufacturing Association, said, "Indian agarbattis stand out from the rest of the world because of the quality of the fragrances. The agarbatti industry is not centered around Karnataka anymore, today it is spread across Gujarat, which has become one of the biggest emerging hubs though majority of the agarbattis is from Karnataka. The industry has spread across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa and other Eastern parts of India.''

Murugesh Nirani, Minister of Large and Medium Industries of Karnataka and Kedar Vaze, MD, SH Kelkar and Co Ltd were also present on the occasion.