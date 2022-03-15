AI park at IISc to spawn innovation, trigger growth  

A first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence and robotics technology park promoted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) opened in the city on Monday.

The park has been set up with seed money of Rs 230 crore — Rs 170 crore from the union government and Rs 60 crore from the state government.

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for IT, BT and Science and Technology, who launched the park, said it would use futuristic technologies to connect the unconnected. It will work with a focus on creating a globally leading artificial intelligence and robotics innovation ecosystem in India, he added.

The minister said the park had been set up to effectively use technology, specifically artificial intelligence and robotics in the country’s betterment. He said the park’s objective was to channelise innovation to create a social impact by executing ambitious mission-mode R&D projects in healthcare, education, mobility, infrastructure, agriculture, retail, and cyber-security to solve problems unique to India.

Narayan exuded confidence Karnataka will take a leadership role to create the new economic growth model for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

ARTPARK Innovation Summit 2022, on the theme of ‘Connecting the Unconnected-Building a smart, sustainable rural economy’, was held.

Joining the conference via a video link, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairperson Dr Rajiv Kumar said: “India has the potential to become a world leader by unlocking the rural economy. Futuristic technologies such as 5G, AI & robotics will help realise this at a much faster pace and create the next big wave of jobs.”

Dr S Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, said digital and physical connectivity innovations were critical to India’s growth and realising Atmanirbhar Bharat.

“The park facilitates bringing together industry, academia and the government to discuss creating the next model of job growth outside of metros by leveraging cutting edge technologies,” he added.

IISc Director and Chair, Board of Directors, ARTPARK, Prof Govindan Rangarajan, said the institute was at the forefront of research in frontier technologies like 5G and UAVs and ARTPARK was using that expertise to create a better India.

ARTPARK CEO Umakant Soni said an AI-driven experience economy would result in $15.7 trillion of new economic value by 2030 as per PWC research.

