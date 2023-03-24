Air Force Technical College, IISc collaborate on tech, R&D

The Air Force Technical College (AFTC) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will collaborate to promote scientific understanding of defence-adopted technologies and undertake research and development programmes.

As part of an agreement signed on Thursday, AFTC — the training institute in Bengaluru established by the Indian Air Force (IAF) — and IISc will engage in joint research to offer solutions to the IAF’s problem statements. Trainee officers from the college will also be provided open access to the IISc library, a Ministry of Defence statement said on Thursday.

The AFTC, established in 1949, trains aeronautical engineers of IAF on technologies relevant to aircraft, weaponry and support systems.

The two institutions will collaborate in areas including aerospace engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, radar and microwaves, guided weapons, drone technologies, computer science and cyber security, mechanical engineering, electronics and communication engineering, and electrical engineering.

The MoU on the partnership was signed, at the IISc, by Air Commodore Ratnesh Gupta, Commandant, on behalf of AFTC Bangalore, and Captain Sridhar Warrier (Retired), Registrar, on behalf of IISc.