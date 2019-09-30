Air Marshal S K Ghotia hands over command

The chief of the Indian Air Force's Headquarters Training Command handed over his command on Monday.

Air Marshal S K Ghotia had assumed the command of training forces on May 1. He has been earmarked to assume the position of Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Command, from Tuesday onwards.

On Monday morning, the air marshal placed a wreath at the War Memorial at the Headquarters Training Command and was presented with a guard of honour before being handed over his appointment.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Ghotia was commissioned as a fighter pilot in December 1981. According to the IAF, he is a Qualified Flying Instructor with around 3,000 hours of flying experience on fighter and trainer aircraft and more than 1,000 hours of instructional experience.

The air marshal's previous appointments include the command of a fighter squadron, plus stints as a staff officer for the Western Air Command, the embassy of India in Paris and as assistant chief of air staff (intelligence) at Air Headquarters. He was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2007.