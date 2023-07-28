AirAsia flight takes off without Karnataka Guv; airline launches probe

A day after Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot failed to board an AirAsia flight because he allegedly arrived “late” at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) terminal, the airline has launched an investigation into the incident. The Governor’s Office has filed a police complaint citing a violation of protocol.

Sources said the Governor was, on Thursday, scheduled to fly to Hyderabad on a 2.05 pm flight – I5-972 – which left without him on board due to a delay he had in reaching Terminal 2. The Governor was reported to have already checked in his baggage.

Raj Bhavan has not officially responded to the incident. A source in Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) which operates KIA said the issue pertained to the airline and was outside of BIAL’s scope.

An AIX Connect spokesperson expressed regret over the incident. The spokesperson told DH that an investigation was being conducted and “appropriate action” would be taken. “The senior leadership team of the airline is in contact with the Governor's Office to address the concerns,” the spokesperson said.

Officials attached with the Governor’s Office have lodged a complaint at the KIA Police Station. A police officer said the complaint was filed citing a “breach of protocol”.