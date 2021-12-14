Aircraft with politicos diverted to Bengaluru over snag

Aircraft with politicians diverted to Bengaluru over technical snag

Ruling YSRCP MLA Roja Selvamani, and senior leader of the Opposition TDP in Andhra Pradesh, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, were among the passengers

IANS
IANS, Amaravati,
  • Dec 14 2021, 17:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 17:52 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

Film personality and ruling YSRCP MLA Roja Selvamani, and senior leader of the Opposition TDP in Andhra Pradesh, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, were among the 70 passengers aboard a Rajamahendravaram-Tirupati flight that had to be diverted following a technical snag on Tuesday.

The Indigo flight which was to land at Renigunta was diverted to Bengaluru instead.

Renigunta Airport sources said that the flight landed safely in Bengaluru. They said that the aircraft had been diverted because the Renigunta Airport is not equipped to repair the snag.

The aircraft is expected to return to Renigunta after the snag is rectified. While the airline has not commented on the development, Nagari Assembly Constituency representative Selvamani took to social media to update her status.

She said that the doors of the aircraft have not been opened yet and that passengers are waiting for further word on the status of their journey.

