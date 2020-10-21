Airshow fire: Police ask owners, insurers to clear gutted vehicles

Yelahanka police have asked vehicle insurance companies and car owners to take back gutted automobiles from the Yelahanka airbase parking lot as the place has to be cleared for the upcoming Aero India, scheduled for February 2021.

More than 300 vehicles were gutted in the massive fire during the airshow in 2019. Nearly 250 owners took back their vehicles but around 75 gutted automobiles remain in the parking lot as they were not insured. Police have now issued notices to the insurance companies and car owners to take back the vehicles.