All 3,000 vehicles seized for defying curfew released

In a sudden turn of events, police authorities released over 3,000 private vehicles that they had seized on Sunday and Monday for defying the COVID-19 lockdown.

City police chief Bhaskar Rao, however, warned of a stricter crackdown against people travelling “unnecessarily” from Tuesday onwards.

Police had seized over 2,000 private vehicles on Sunday and another 1,000 on Monday after determining that their drivers were neither engaged in essential services nor had an emergency. On Sunday, the drivers were even booked for endangering other people’s lives. But on Monday, the vehicles were released with just a warning to the drivers. The sudden turn of events signalled another change in police strategy after law enforcement authorities stopped baton-charging people who step out of their homes.

No non-essential travel

Rao said the vehicles had been released as a “goodwill gesture” but asserted that anyone taking up non-essential travel would face dire consequences from now on.

Not only will their vehicles be seized and kept at the police station until the lockdown got over, but the drivers would also be booked under the relevant sections of the National Disaster Management Act.

Police are also perturbed by people roaming around carrying grocery bags so as to show that they have stepped out to buy essential items. A senior police officer said they awaited a government order to restrict people from using personal vehicles to buy essential items or go for walks. “Most of the essentials would be available nearby, why do people travel to far-off areas to buy them,” he asked. The police have so far issued as many as 80,000 curfew passes to allow people engaged in essential services.

State police chief warned of a sweeping crackdown against motorcyclists taking up non-essential travel.