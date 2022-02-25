All 513 eligible students get jobs at final placements: IIMB

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has announced the lateral and final placements for PGP and PGPBA classes of 2020-22.

All 513 eligible students received a total of 662 offers over two interview days, an increase of 37%, the IIMB said in a news release.

Harsh Agrawal, Placement Representative, said: “IIMB witnessed yet another impeccable placement season with an increase in offers across all sectors, capitalising on favourable market conditions. Overall, there has been a 37% increase in the number of offers year-on-year, driven primarily by consulting and product management roles. Strategy consulting continued to be the most sought-after role among students, followed by product management and finance.”

Consulting companies made 248 offers led by Accenture (51) and followed by Boston Consulting Group (30). Top recruiters included Kearney (27), Bain & Company (26), McKinsey & Company (22), Ernst & Young (9), PricewaterhouseCoopers (9), Tata Consultancy Services (9), Alvarez & Marsal (7), Arthur D. Little (7), Deloitte (5), Infosys Consulting (5), KPMG (5), Strategy& (5), Auctus Advisors (4), Oliver Wyman (4), IBM Consulting (2), and EY-Parthenon Singapore (2). Other consulting firms extended 19 offers.

Prominent recruiters in the information technology and product management domain, who made 141 offers, are Microsoft (15), OYO (11), Amagi Labs (7), Oracle (7), Atlassian (6), Google (6), Info Edge (6), Razorpay (6), Angel One (4), Jio Platforms (4), UHG Optum (4), Adobe (3), Brane Enterprises (3), Clear (3), Unacademy (3), Zomato (3), Cisco (2), Eightfold AI (2), Nykaa (2), PhonePe (2) and Sprinklr (2).

Other companies in the IT/product management domain rolled out 40 offers.

The 65 offers made in the fast-growing e-commerce space included Amazon (37), Paytm (16), Flipkart (6) and Myntra (6).

There were 71 offers overall in the finance domain. Conglomerates recruited for their leadership tracks making 52 offers in general management positions with RPG Group leading with 10 offers followed by Natwest Group (9), Vedanta (5), ABG (3), CK Birla Group (3), Tata Administrative Services (3), Adani Group (2), Capgemini (1) and Machani Group (1). Emaar Group and True North extended one offer each, with other companies making 13 offers.

Students opting for sales and marketing roles received 40 offers and were recruited by major consumer goods firms while operations

roles saw 13 offers and the analytics sector rolled out 32 offers.

U Dinesh Kumar, Chairperson, Career Development Services, IIMB, said: “We placed the largest batch at IIMB within a shortest time. I wish we had more students to supply to the market which is looking for high-quality talent.”

A large number of companies showed interest in recruiting the first batch of MBA business analytics, a new programme introduced in 2020. The first batch will graduate this year, the release said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: