All flyovers to be shut during weekend, night curfews

All flyovers to be shut during weekend, night curfews

On Wednesday, the top cop issued prohibitory orders in line with the weekend curfew announced by the state government to curb the spread of Covid-19

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 06 2022, 00:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2022, 04:11 ist

All flyovers in the city will be closed from 10 pm Friday to 5 am Monday, Bengaluru police chief Kamal Pant has said. 

On Wednesday, the top cop issued prohibitory orders in line with the weekend curfew announced by the state government to curb the spread of Covid-19. The weekend curfew is in addition to the ongoing night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am. The restrictions are in force until 5 am, January 19. 

Also Read | Weekend curfew: Bengaluru Metro scales down operations

Pant promised to strictly enforce both the curfews that prohibit non-essential travel. Violators will be prosecuted under sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, section 188 of the IPC and sections 4, 5 and 10 of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, he added. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka News
night curfew
Coronavirus lockdown
Covid-19

What's Brewing

Kid's play seeks to metamorph views on kids’ issues

Kid's play seeks to metamorph views on kids’ issues

How to help a tribal block with better healthcare?

How to help a tribal block with better healthcare?

70 years after extinction, cheetahs to return to India

70 years after extinction, cheetahs to return to India

Dog finds help, leads cops to owner's car crash

Dog finds help, leads cops to owner's car crash

Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes

Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes

5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss

5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss

DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?

DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?

NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope

NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope

Island in the sun

Island in the sun

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

 