All flyovers to be shut during weekend, night curfews

All flyovers in the city will be closed from 10 pm Friday to 5 am Monday, Bengaluru police chief Kamal Pant has said.

On Wednesday, the top cop issued prohibitory orders in line with the weekend curfew announced by the state government to curb the spread of Covid-19. The weekend curfew is in addition to the ongoing night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am. The restrictions are in force until 5 am, January 19.

Pant promised to strictly enforce both the curfews that prohibit non-essential travel. Violators will be prosecuted under sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, section 188 of the IPC and sections 4, 5 and 10 of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, he added.

