All rioting accused will be found, caught: R Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the government “will not sit quiet” until everyone accused of rioting in northeast Bengaluru on Tuesday night is arrested.

“The accused will be smoked out of their holes. We will barge into their homes, we will enter the streets and get to all corners where they are hiding. We will find all of them,” Ashoka told reporters. “The chief minister has clearly said there should be merciless action.”

Ashoka was addressing a news conference after holding talks with Pulakeshinagar legislator Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, whose 50-year-old home was torched by miscreants during the riots. Apparently, Ashoka was tasked by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to hold talks with Murthy on the incident.

“The mob had plans to move to Shivajinagar next. They had stones and everything they needed to create violence ready. Like that, they wanted to go from one area to another. This was an attempt to scare the entire city,” Ashoka said.

Ruling out an intelligence failure, Ashoka hailed the police for bringing the situation under control within four hours. “The police commissioner himself went to the field and his helmet and face shield were also damaged,” he said. “Whoever may be involved - the SDPI, the PFI or anyone - we will take action,” he added.

