All Saints Church to lose 7 more trees to metro

Days after obtaining permission to axe eight trees at Vellara Junction, the metro authorities have sought the removal of seven more trees in the area.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has sought permission from forest officials to remove seven trees in the area adjacent to the Vellara station.

The trees are located on the land which will be utilised, on a temporary basis, for the construction of the Rashtriya Military School station.

The trees are located at the northern end of the station, on the premises of the All Saints Church. Officials had earlier faced stiff opposition over the acquisition of the church land with the matter eventually reaching the high court.

Watch latest videos by DH here: