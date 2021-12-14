All schoolkids back from Hyderabad trip test negative

Cluny Convent High School, located in Jalahalli, North Bengaluru, is said to have organised the trip against the government-mandated Covid-19 safety guidelines

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 14 2021, 01:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 04:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

All the 130 students and staff members from a private school who went on a trip to Hyderabad recently have tested negative for Covid-19, officials said. 

Cluny Convent High School, located in Jalahalli, North Bengaluru, is said to have organised the trip against the government-mandated Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Also Read | Bengaluru school violates Covid rules, takes kids on Hyderabad trip

It also allegedly violated the government directive that schools and colleges should not hold any cultural activities. 

The school authorities cut the trip short after some parents complained to the Department of Public Instruction. Officials tested the students and staff upon their arrival in Bengaluru early on Sunday morning, and all the reports are negative, said T N Kamalakara, Block Education Officer (North 4). 

The department is yet to get a reply from the school management to a notice on the trip. 

