Alliance varsity students worry about degrees

The students of Alliance University are a worried lot as a cloud hangs over their degree certificates following the murder of former vice-chancellor Ayyappa Dore and the subsequent arrest of Chancellor Sudhir Angur.

The annual convocation of the varsity falls on November 3 and the students aren’t sure who will sign their certificates. “The chancellor of the university is in police custody. In this situation, we are worried who will sign our certificates. And how will the university assure valid degree certificates to us,” wonder the students.

Alliance University has students from across the country and outside.

If the certificates have already been signed by Chancellor Sudhir Angur, the students doubt whether they will be valid in the job market or for higher studies, as he has been arrested by the police. “We request the management for clarity as the convocation ceremony is just a fortnight away,” they say.

Some students plan to approach the state government and the higher education minister, seeking directions to the university management.

It may be recalled that during the dispute between brothers Sudhir and Madhukar Angur, some anti-social elements had entered the campus a few months ago, following which the students approached the government seeking reimbursement of fee and transfer to other institutes.

The government had constituted an expert committee and based on its report, appointed the district commissioner (DC) as the administrative officer for the university till the dispute was cleared. But the then DC of Bengaluru Urban district had refused to take charge.