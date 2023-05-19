Allo Health opens sexual wellness clinic in Bengaluru's Indiranagar

Allo Health, a digital health clinic for sexual wellness, opened their physical clinic at Indiranagar on Thursday. This will be the first among the clinic's 50-plus clinics to be opened across the country within the next year.

Over 200 million people in India suffer from symptoms of at least one sexual disorder, but don't seek help due to stigma and lack of resources, said Pranay Jivrajka, founder and CEO of Allo Health. The opening of the clinics is meant to make sexual healthcare more accessible, he added.

The clinic will offer healthcare for sexual disorders stemming from both physical and mental issues. It will also offer workshops and community events to raise awareness about sexual wellness.