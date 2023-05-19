Allo Health opens sexual wellness clinic in B'luru

Allo Health opens sexual wellness clinic in Bengaluru's Indiranagar

Over 200 million people in India suffer from symptoms of at least one sexual disorder, but don't seek help due to stigma and lack of resources

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 19 2023, 00:41 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 02:32 ist

Allo Health, a digital health clinic for sexual wellness, opened their physical clinic at Indiranagar on Thursday. This will be the first among the clinic's 50-plus clinics to be opened across the country within the next year.

Over 200 million people in India suffer from symptoms of at least one sexual disorder, but don't seek help due to stigma and lack of resources, said Pranay Jivrajka, founder and CEO of Allo Health. The opening of the clinics is meant to make sexual healthcare more accessible, he added.

The clinic will offer healthcare for sexual disorders stemming from both physical and mental issues. It will also offer workshops and community events to raise awareness about sexual wellness. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

Imran’s Pirni: A weapon Pak Army has never faced before

Imran’s Pirni: A weapon Pak Army has never faced before

Saving Arikomban and other challenges

Saving Arikomban and other challenges

Plastic-eating fungi found in coastal salt marshes

Plastic-eating fungi found in coastal salt marshes

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost UK government $200 mn

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost UK government $200 mn

'Plagiarising' from 'Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled

'Plagiarising' from 'Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled

Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered

Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered

Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes

Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes

London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention

London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

 