Ambedkar skit: Jain varsity dean, 7 students held

Ambedkar skit: Jain varsity dean, 7 students held

The skit was performed by the students at a college fest organised by the university at Nimhans Convention Centre on February 8

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 14 2023, 01:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 05:52 ist

Police on Monday arrested the dean, programme coordinator and seven students of Jain (Deemed-to-be-University) over a controversial skit on Dr B R Ambedkar. 

Dinesh Nilkant, Dean, Faculty of Management and Director (Admissions), Prateek, Programme Coordinator, and seven students have been arrested, said P Krishnakant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South). Police declined to give details about the students, citing their academic future and safety. Police produced them before the magistrate and secured their custody for three days.

Read | Atrocity case against Jain varsity students for insulting play on Ambedkar, SC community

The skit was performed by the students at a college fest organised by the university at Nimhans Convention Centre on February 8. It allegedly contained offensive references to Ambedkar and Dalits. A video of the event was widely shared on social media.

Two days later, Madhu Sudan K N, Assistant Director of the Social Welfare Department, Bengaluru South, filed a complaint with the Siddapura police against the dean, principal, programme organiser, students, skit writers and others. Police subsequently opened a case under various IPC sections as well as the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. 

In their defence, the suspects told the police that they neither intended to insult Ambedkar in any manner nor knew that the skit would put them in trouble. 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Jain University
Bengaluru news

What's Brewing

Forging meaning at work

Forging meaning at work

A Valentine’s Day tribute to the Constitution

A Valentine’s Day tribute to the Constitution

What’s going on up there? A ballooning spy war?

What’s going on up there? A ballooning spy war?

Public art in Bengaluru

Public art in Bengaluru

Velocity gives India 1st ChatGPT-powered chatbot 'Lexi'

Velocity gives India 1st ChatGPT-powered chatbot 'Lexi'

Aero Show: First day-first show sees all round cheer

Aero Show: First day-first show sees all round cheer

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

 