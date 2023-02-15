Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

The Praana Animal Foundation on Tuesday launched a 24/7 ambulance service and helpline for animals needing emergency medical attention.
Ambulances stationed at South Bengaluru will service the whole city. Renowned film actor Prakash Raj and theatre artist Prakash Belawadi were present during the launch.
The foundation has partnered with four hospitals that will treat animals in distress. The helpline number is 9108819998.
