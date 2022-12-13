Amend I-T rules to benefit middle class in Bengaluru: Tejasvi Surya

Amend I-T rules to aid B'luru's middle class: Tejasvi

Surya urged Nirmala to review the rules keeping Bengaluru and 'such similarly placed cities' in mind

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 13 2022, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 03:28 ist
Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya. Credit: DH Photo

Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to review the Income Tax rules and consider Bengaluru as a 'metro city' for house rent allowance (HRA) deduction, which he said affects the salaried middle class.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Surya said only four cities - Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai - are considered as 'metro' and are allowed to have 50 per cent of basic salary as HRA.

"I come from Bengaluru which has one of the highest salaried population in a city in the country. But, under the IT rules, only four cities - Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai - are considered as metro cities for HRA deduction. A large number of salaried taxpayers stay in Bengaluru, but they can claim only up to 40 per cent of HRA," Surya said. 

Surya urged Nirmala to review the rules keeping Bengaluru and "such similarly placed cities" in mind. "A large number of middle class salaried taxpayers will be benefitted by adding cities like Bengaluru as 'metro cities' so that even they can claim 50 per cent HRA," Surya said. 

In a statement, Surya said Bengaluru has 1.18 crore citizens with an 80 per cent contribution to Karnataka's GDP. He also pointed out that Bengaluru houses 47 IT-ITeS special economic zones and software technology parks, accounting for $66.80 billion or 40 per cent of India's total IT revenue of $167 billion. Most of the country's biotechnology firms are based in Bengaluru, he said, adding that the city contributes 80 per cent to India's semiconductor industry and has 7,500 registered startups.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Tejasvi Surya
Income Tax

