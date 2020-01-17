Amid arguments, FASTag penetration goes up

Toll plazas across the city saw mild confrontations and arguments on Thursday as toll authorities started charging double for vehicles entering the electronic toll lanes without FASTag, which has been made compulsory.

After setting multiple deadlines to increase the penetration of the radio frequency ID (FASTag), the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) directed the toll concessionaires to collect 100% additional fee from those entering the dedicated lanes without the tag. At the same time, officials had been instructed to reduce the number of cash-payment lanes to 25%.

With the latest deadline ending on January 15, the authorities on Thursday not only charged double for those who made cash payments at the plazas but also refused to give them daily pass/monthly pass or return tickets which offer 30% savings on the fee.

“The latest order from the NHAI is very clear that those who make cash payments are not qualified for return tickets or monthly pass. So people are realising the importance of the FASTag,” an official at Electronics City toll plaza said.

The day also saw confrontations between commuters and staffers at toll plazas across the city. At Nelamangala toll, many who entered the FASTag lane without the tag refused to pay double and argued with the staffers to let them through.

“Some understood when we said we are only implementing the rule. Many argued and caused mild traffic congestion at the plaza lanes. Some took reverse to reach the cash payment lane,” a staffer at Nelamangala toll, one of the busiest in the city, said.

Meanwhile, the deadline and the penalty seems to have worked as the number of people using the FASTag has gone up by 10% to 20%.

The FASTag payments accounted for 56% of the payments while the penetration at the Electronics City toll plaza was about 60%.