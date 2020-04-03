Amid panic buying during coronavirus lockdown, LPG delivery boys left in the lurch

Even as people are panic-buying LPG cylinders during the lockdown, the services of the delivery personnel, who are risking their lives to ensure undisturbed supply, go unacknowledged.

About 500 cooking gas distributors from three oil companies cater to the LPG demand of Bengalureans. Each of them employs about 10 to 25 delivery boys. With the coronavirus scare in the air, some of the agencies have provided their delivery personnel with masks, gloves and sanitisers.

But with the closure of small eateries and canteens, many delivery boys do not have access to food.

Harish C N of Jana Bharat Gas Agency in Uttarahalli said of the 22 delivery boys, only 16 were working. "These are people whose role has not been acknowledged by the citizens or the government, even though they work in providing essential services," he said.

He said thousands of delivery boys leave their families behind and come to work. But there are no rules or guidelines for their safety.

Harish has taken the initiative of providing his delivery personnel masks, gloves and sanitisers, but it may not be possible for all other agencies to do the same.

The daily bookings for each distributor has gone up by 50 to 100 cylinders, as people are needlessly worried about the availability in the coming days.

"The average booking per day has gone up from 700 to 800, at a time when the number of delivery boys has reduced. Many who went to their hometowns for Ugadi have not been able to return," he said.

Harish said the government should issue guidelines for all companies to ensure the safety and well being of the delivery executives.