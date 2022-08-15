Amid tight security, revenue dept to hoist Tricolour at Idgah Maidan

The Rapid Action Force (RAF), City Armed Reserve (CAR), and Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) platoons have been deployed in and around Idgah Maidan in Chamarajet, whose ownership ran into controversy in the days preceding Independence Day.

As both Hindu and pro-Muslim groups were coming forward to hoist the national flag, the government itself had taken the responsibility of hoisting the tricolour.

On Sunday, about 240 RAF personnel reached the ground at 2.30 pm to take stock of the situation. Police personnel from the local police station accompanied by eight battalions from KSRP took out a route march in and around the ground and around areas such as Tipu Nagar, Valmiki Nagar and Azad Nagar. DCP (West) Laxman Nimbargi said security will be tightened around Idgah Maidan through the night and on Monday. “There will be at least 400 personnel present at any point near the ground. Anybody who attempts to disturb the peace and calm will not be spared,” he said.

Another senior police officer added, “We have deployed more than 850 police personnel. CCTV cameras have also been installed around the playground. A few days ago, a peace meeting was held with all groups. The programme will go smoothly as all sections of the society have extended support and wish to celebrate independence day together.”

As an additional security measure, a senior officer said that a few history-sheeters and anti-social elements have been taken into preventive custody. “We have spotted about 50 history-sheeters. About 100 plus history-sheeters from south, west and east divisions were called to the respective jurisdictional police stations and warned,” he added.

The revenue department, which is currently the custodian of the 2.10-acre maidan, where an Islamic structure is also located, has made preparations to hoist the flag. School students will also be performing a cultural programme at the venue.

Since it will be a government programme, the police have ensured no private flexes are put up around the playground.

Over 2,500 police personnel, including those from Garuda and Rapid Action Force, are keeping a close watch in sensitive areas to ensure that there is no trouble during the I-Day celebrations in the city.

While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hoist the flag at Manekshaw Parade Ground, there will be a flag hoisting at Idgah Maidan, Chamarajpet too. The Congress too is taking out a Freedom March and additional forces have been deputed at all three venues.

Home minister Araga Jnanendra, Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood visited Idgah Maidan on Sunday and inspected the security arrangements.