Amit Shah launches first phase of Bengaluru Safe City project

Under the Rs 632-crore project, a host of measures have been taken to make the city safer for women

  • Mar 04 2023, 00:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 10:50 ist
Union HM Amit Shah. Credit: PTI File Photo

Stating that India's police system will become the world's largest in 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has emphasised that it should get all the necessary technological capabilities. 

He was speaking at a ceremony organised by the Karnataka Home Department to launch the first phase of the Safe City Bengaluru project on Friday. 

Under the Rs 632-crore project, a host of measures have been taken to make the city safer for women. Among them are the installation of thousands of CCTV cameras at strategic locations, the setting up of a mobile command and control centre and the constitution of the Rani Chennamma Pade force. 

Shah asked the police to use technology to prevent crimes and speedily conduct investigations. He called for a vigorous crackdown on illicit drugs, framing a national network of forensic science and creating digital awareness among the youth. 

Shah also released the third edition of the cybercrime investigation manual, which was developed by the Centre for Cybercrime Training and Research. The centre was set up by the CID Karnataka in association with the Data Security Council of India and Infosys Foundation. 

In a statement, the CID said that the latest edition of the manual aims to provide valuable guidance on cybercrime investigations, including digital evidence collection, preservation, and analysis, laws and regulations related to cybercrimes, and best practices for conducting cybercrime investigations. It also includes information on the latest digital forensic tools and techniques, making it a valuable resource for digital forensics examiners. 

It is based on the best practices and standards in the industry, and is designed to provide a comprehensive and practical guide to the police, prosecution and judiciary, the statement added. 

Shah also visited the command centre at the police commissioner's office. 

