Amit Shah visit: Traffic curbs force children to overstay at school

Due to traffic restrictions imposed on the occasion of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the city, children attending schools around Kengeri's Kommaghatta village were obliged to stay beyond their regular class hours in their institutions.

Vehicular movement in the area was curbed between 12 pm and 4pm.

"We were having exams that got over around 1 pm, but we had to keep the children at school till 3.30 pm," said a principal of a private school in Kengeri.

Some schools had to start exams slightly later than scheduled since buses ferrying children arrived late due to restricted traffic.

"There is no short cut or alternative route to reach our school, except the main road. Due to restrictions, our buses were stuck in traffic and we started the exams an hour late," said another principal.

Officials from the Department of School Education and Literacy said the deputy commissioner’s office had communicated to the institutions to keep the children at the school itself until the Union minister’s programme was over.