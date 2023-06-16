An evening to remember K N Guruswamy

An evening to remember K N Guruswamy

The evening is being organised to remember the founder of Deccan Herald and Prajavani K N Guruswamy. 

DHNS
DHNS, bengaluru,
  • Jun 16 2023, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 03:53 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

An event – ‘Remembering K N Guruswamy’ will be held  at the Bangalore International Centre at 6.30 pm on June 19. A book titled, 'Grandfather and Grandmother: A Memoir' by K N Hari Kumar will be launched on the occasion.

K N Hari Kumar, grandson and editor; Justice M N Venkatachaliah, former Chief Justice of India; G N Ranganatha Rao, author and journalist; P G Belliappa, journalist, lawyer and a horse racing enthusiast and Janaki Nair, writer and historian, will speak at the event.

Born in 1901, Guruswamy was the eldest son of Rao Bahadur Kanekal Nettakallappa. Guruswamy in an atypical move for the times, turned entrepreneur and ventured into the media business. Deccan Herald was launched on June 17, 1948, and a few months later, Guruswamy launched the Kannada daily, Prajavani. A flamboyant personality, he had a keen interest in horse racing.

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka News

