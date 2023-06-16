An evening to remember K N Guruswamy

An event – ‘Remembering K N Guruswamy’ will be held at the Bangalore International Centre at 6.30 pm on June 19. A book titled, 'Grandfather and Grandmother: A Memoir' by K N Hari Kumar will be launched on the occasion.

The evening is being organised to remember the founder of Deccan Herald and Prajavani K N Guruswamy.

K N Hari Kumar, grandson and editor; Justice M N Venkatachaliah, former Chief Justice of India; G N Ranganatha Rao, author and journalist; P G Belliappa, journalist, lawyer and a horse racing enthusiast and Janaki Nair, writer and historian, will speak at the event.

Born in 1901, Guruswamy was the eldest son of Rao Bahadur Kanekal Nettakallappa. Guruswamy in an atypical move for the times, turned entrepreneur and ventured into the media business. Deccan Herald was launched on June 17, 1948, and a few months later, Guruswamy launched the Kannada daily, Prajavani. A flamboyant personality, he had a keen interest in horse racing.