Andhra rowdy receives four bullets as gang shoots him near KR Puram

A rowdy from Andhra Pradesh who relocated to Bengaluru a year ago and is in the real-estate business was shot multiple times by a four-member gang near KR Puram on Thursday, city police said. His car driver also received a bullet.

Shivashanskar Reddy (29) was talking to construction workers at his building site at Happy Garden Layout in Kurudusonnenahalli when four helmet-wearing men rode up on two bikes around 3 pm.

The pillion riders opened fire, pumping out as many as 10 bullets. Four of these hit Shivashankar — he was injured in the shoulder, hip, back and leg.

His driver, Ashok Reddy, 33, who accompanied him, received a bullet in the leg. The rest of the bullets missed their targets, a police officer said.

Ashok put a profusely bleeding Shivashankar in his Toyota Fortuner and drove to a private hospital. Both men are currently undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospitals in Mahadevapura and are out of danger.

Police received information about the incident from the hospital authorities. Ballistics experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) visited the crime scene and collected the cartridges for examination. The bullets are said to have been fired from country-made pistols, police said.

Shivashankar was listed as a rowdy at the Madanapalle police station in Andhra Pradesh after being accused of serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder and extortion.

He moved to Bengaluru about a year ago and ventured into the real estate business. For the last six months, he has been constructing a multi-storey residential building in KR Puram on a 60X40 site.

Police have found out that Shivashankar had a business partner named Babu and that the two developed disagreements a few months ago.

Shivashankar is believed to have demanded money from Babu and threatened to kill him.

In September, Babu filed a complaint of extortion and criminal intimidation against him with the Whitefield police. Shivashankar was arrested but was released on bail in November.

Police believe that the attackers are from Andhra Pradesh and have formed three special teams to track them down.

A police team got in touch with Madanapalle police and obtained information about Shivashankar. It has now left for Madanapalle.

The second team is reviewing CCTV footage of KR Puram, Mahadevapura and the surrounding areas, all the way up to Andhra Pradesh.

KR Puram registered a case under the Arms Act and attempted murder (IPC Section 307).