Anjum Parwez appointed as Bangalore Metro Rail MD

The Karnataka government on Wednesday appointed IAS officer Anjum Parwez as the Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited. He replaces Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh, who was holding the post concurrently.

Parwez was the Principal Secretary in the Transport Department. Rajender Kumar Kataria has been placed on the concurrent charge of the post of Principal Secretary to the transport department.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, P Ravi Kumar, on the appointment of Parwez, the under secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said on Wednesday that the full time Managing Director shall be removed or transferred only with the prior consent of the GoI.

The Managing Director should not be given any other or additional assignment by the Karnataka government without prior consent of the Ministry, the officer added.