Annual tech summit to be held between November 19 and 21  

The Department of Electronics, IT, BT, and S&T will hold the annual Bengaluru Tech Summit and Biotech Quiz online this year from November 19 to 21.

The 23rd edition of the summit, curated on the theme 'Next is Now', will focus on innovation and dialogue on cutting edge technologies across various segments.

The three-round, state-level quiz, open to all undergraduate students, will encourage them to delve deeper into biotech.

Those interested can register by November 3 at https://events.skillablers. com/bioquiz2020.